Mr Daniel left the UAE in May 2013 without settling the outstanding amount on his NBAD credit card. Our collections department was unable to reach him on his registered mobile number and sent him an email in December 2013 informing him that a legal case would be filed against him in case he failed to clear the dues. He replied stating that he intended to return to the UAE in January 2014 and would settle the credit card once he was employed again. A legal case was filed as he failed to make any payment towards his credit card outstanding.

He has reached out to us now through Gulf News and our collections department is in touch with him to work out a repayment plan. We would also like to confirm that the email sent to Mr Daniel in the year 2013 was not rude or threatening in any manner, but was intended to make him aware that there would be serious consequences for not correcting the long overdue amounts. Thank you once again for forwarding the complaint to us. Our Customers Experience is very important to us and we are thankful for the opportunity to respond. Mr Daniel responds: I want to thank Gulf News from the bottom of my heart for the timely intervention with NBAD. The bank has helped in settling my credit card issue. (Process initiation: December 14, 2016. Response from organisation: December 17, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 27, 2016.) Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com. More from Complaints Payment plan agreed

