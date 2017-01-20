Overcharging on roaming

I received a call from an etisalat representative, who agreed to refund the money charged for data services and also told me that in the future, there would be no charge for data usage overseas, if it is outside a plan. They have refunded August 2016 charges after making a deduction of Dh400. Subsequently, I received a bill for September, which is a continuation of the August bill for the same subscriber, with data usage at Dh584. It was clearly mentioned by the etisalat representative that such charges would not apply, but they now are unwilling to refund the September charges. Please, can Gulf News forward this complaint to them to resolve the issue satisfactorily?