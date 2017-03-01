Not my Sim

Immediately, I went to du’s office. They told me I had Dh840 due as payment for a postpaid bill. I was shocked! I said I had never bought any Sim card. He asked me if I gave my ID to anyone before this. Then, I realised, once, a group of young people came to my accommodations area and said they were selling Sim cards. At the time, I was new to Dubai. Eight months passed before I asked them for a prepaid Sim card. The representative told me about an offer and I gave her my ID to buy that Sim card. After she began the registration process, I saw it was a postpaid Sim card. I wanted a prepaid one, so I immediately stopped the registration process. I asked her whether the registration went through and she said it was incomplete and it would only be complete once I sign and provide a salary letter. She asked me not to worry, so I left the matter.