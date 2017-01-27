Not my fault

Sewa staff directed me to their head office, to meet the customer relations officer there. So I went there and explained everything — but he also said the same thing. I pleaded with him not to impose such a big amount on me for no mistake of my own. He directed me to another office, and said I should pay Dh1,000 in order to reconnect my service. I was compelled to pay Dh1,000 and the cashier told me that Dh3,039 was still outstanding on my invoice. Now, they have reconnected the service.

They told me that it was my mistake for not checking my bill. How is this so? Whatever is due, I would pay on time. It is the department's and the meter reader's responsibility to check meters and if they find it to be faulty, they have to replace it. Is it fair to disconnect electricity without even a single notice or SMS? Kindly help me in order to write off such a big amount, as I am a low salaried, budget oriented person. I would highly appreciate it if Gulf News can help me in this difficult situation. From Mr Kallakkal Mohammad Abdul Saleem Sharjah Editor's note: The complaint was forwarded to Sewa for comments. However, despite repeated reminders, its management did not respond.

