No callback

I am presently still talking to people from etisalat. They did reduce my bill for September and I paid the amount through their mobile application. But they didn’t change the actual bill amount, so it is showing that my payment was lower than the billed amount. To compound matters, I was billed again in October 2016, for the Asian channels and sports package! I have also got this reduced, but my bill still shows the original amount, and I am getting calls from the credit department, saying my bills are going unpaid! My complaint is still open with etisalat.