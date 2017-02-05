Multiple issues, one bank

On enquiry, Mashreq reported a system failure, but no compensation was considered, even after they accepted the breach on their part, and despite my sincere request.

In another instance, on November 11, I had to pay Dh5,753.50 on my outstanding amount on the credit card. As I have applied standard instructions for debit, the minimum amount of Dh2,369.52 was taken, instead of the whole amount, from my current account. Consequently, I deposited the difference late in the evening to my current account, expecting the bank’s auto-debit system to take it as full payment. However, I saw that a penalty interest was charged — Dh214.03 for late payment.