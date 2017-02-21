I was told no cancellation fee!

Thank you for bringing Mr Badr’s concerns to our attention. Etisalat customer service team would want to apologise for all the inconvenience caused to him. Mr Badr has requested to shift his service to his new residence, however it is in an area that is not part of etisalat’s network. Therefore, his account has been ceased and a refund deposited in his account, deducting the exit charges. He was asked to submit his device at the nearest business centre and then email the receipt to care@etisalat.ae. Mr Badr was contacted by our billing team and updated on the same. The case is resolved and closed.