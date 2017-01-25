Fined for allegedly tampering with meter

I was not even aware about where the meter room is located in the building. Additionally, it is always locked, and the key is under the control of the building officer or security guard. The Sewa official also showed me a print-out of the past two years of Sewa bills for the building. In those bills, it was clear that the meter started falling short of its reading in 2014, whereas I rented the apartment only much later, in 2015.

I explained all of the above to the Sewa officer and he told me to write a letter, asking for the fine to be removed. Now, I am waiting for a response to this letter from Sewa. I have all the necessary documents to prove that I am not involved in this issue, and the official at Sewa agrees with me. From Mr Thangaraj J. Sharjah Editor's note: The reader's complaint was forwarded to the management of Sewa for comments. However, despite repeated reminders, they failed to respond. (Process initiation: November 15. Process completion: December 15.)

