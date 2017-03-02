I recently read about Gulf News’ role in resolving consumer complaints and am now in need of such help.
Two months ago, I cancelled a one way ticket from Air India Express. I am eligible for a refund of around Dh1,100. Also, when I made a date change on the same ticket, I was charged twice on my credit card for the same, for an amount of Dh180. So the total amount Air India Express needs to refund is Dh1,280.
It’s going on two months; I have made several calls and sent several emails, but haven’t received the money yet. I need Gulf News’ help in this regard.
From Ms Renita Yesuraja
Sharjah
Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to Air India Express for comments. However, despite repeated reminders, its management did not respond.
(Process initiation: October 31, 2016. Process completion: December 15, 2016.)
