Call for service

I met with an agent from du at a mall in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2016. I purchased two Sim cards from him (Emirati Plan with 6GB data and 600 local minutes). I paid him Dh250 and he promised that both the Sim cards would be activated within 24 hours. But only one Sim card was activated, so I called du’s call centre on December 9, and raised a complaint. Since there was no response, I called again on December 12 and spoke with the supervisor. They asked me to visit any du service point. I went to the Marina Mall - Abu Dhabi service point and du’s agent told me he could not do anything, as the agent from whom I bought this Sim card was not from that particular du service point. Again, I called customer care and spoke with a supervisor and he asked me to go to the authorities to raise a complaint. I am upset with this service. I tried to send messages via WhatsApp to the agent but he did not reply.