Blocked card

When I was eventually connected to a tele-banker, I was informed that my Citibank card had been suspended by the bank as I had not complied with the terms and conditions set out by the bank. Upon probing further, I was told that this was the only information they had and I was going to receive a letter from the bank about this in the next three to five working days, mentioning more details. Today, after almost six working days, when I called the bank for the fourth time, asking them for a justification and informing them that the letter was not received by me through post, I was finally informed that the bank had an incorrect postal number, to which, they had supposedly sent the letter. I have the following questions to ask Citibank:

- On what basis have they cancelled my card? I demand a valid reason, and if I have breached any of their terms and conditions, I want them to prove it to me. - Why was I charged an annual fee a few months ago? Since I have paid the annual fee, the service I have paid for should continue for the time I have paid the fee. Otherwise Citibank should refund my annual fee, as they have refused to provide me with the promised service. - Why was I not informed of the card cancellation? I came to know of this after the purchase did not go through and I called the bank. - Despite my four calls to the bank, I was not informed of the reason my card was cancelled. Why? - Why has the letter not reached me yet? Why was it sent via post and not by email or courier? From Mr Mohammad Othman Ghani Dubai The management of Citibank responds: Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Our customer service team has contacted the client to clarify the matter and sent him the official letter by email. Mr Ghani responds: I can confirm that I have received a call from Citibank, as well as the letter. However, none of my questions have been addressed. The management of Citibank responds: We write with reference to the complaint communicated to us on November 22, 2016, with regard to declined transactions on a Citibank Credit card. Citibank reserves the right at all times and without any notice to the Customer, to refuse to authorise any purchase or cash advance, cancel or suspend the right to use any Card or PIN in respect of a specific Card Transaction or all transactions and to refuse to renew and/or replace any Card in accordance with the applicable Citibank general Terms and Conditions that can be found at http://www.citibank.ae/uae/consumer/info/pdf/tnc_english.pdf. We have already communicated directly with the client on October 30, 2016. If the client has further questions, he can contact us online here and fill in the form and a Citibank representative will communicate with him. Alternatively, he can contact us at 04 3114000. (Process initiation: November 22, 2016. Response from organisation: November 24, 2016. Process completion: December 22, 2016.)

