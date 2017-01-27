Bank fees dropped

After further investigation, Noor Bank contacted Mr Rumani to resolve the situation. He was charged with an over limit fee on his credit card in his November 2016 statement because the credit limit on his card had been exceeded, which we have explained to him. However, as a gesture of goodwill, we have provided a ‘one–off’ reversal fee to him. Additionally, Mr Rumani has been informed that we will have to re-issue the credit card, as he had publicly disclosed his credit card details.