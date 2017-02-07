Why ‘disabled’ isn’t the right word

We apologise to our readers who thought we were being insensitive with our headline. We were only reporting the news of Kardashian’s visit to the Rashid Centre for Disabled, without any spin. But, we would like to add, as stated by the academic Tom Shakespeare, who has achondroplasia and uses a wheelchair: “Negative association will pin itself to any word. Changing parlance will do nothing if there is not a shift in attitudes towards disability.”