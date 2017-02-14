Where are the movie listings?

The decision to do away with the movie and TV listings was taken after much debate and feedback from readers. Like every medium, we need to evolve with the times, too. And our new pages offer a snapshot of entertainment choices available for you in the week. It’s designed to be more inclusive, diverse, colourful and fun. Besides our website, we have also listed a number of options for you where you can accurately pick your choice of entertainment. We hope you will eventually enjoy it as much as the many readers who have thanked us for introducing it.