Biased columnist?

One such author that the newspaper gets syndicated content from, is Linda S. Heard. Her articles, or at least those printed by Gulf News in The Views, reek of a deep-set hatred of former US President Barack Obama and every single policy he supported. It is fine to dissent and it is fine to have a difference of opinion against a particular person or head of government or their policies. But an experienced journalist must exhibit the professionalism to analyse facts independently and in a fair and balanced way. I have glanced through her articles over many years, and not a single piece appears to be professionally written.