XPRESS Impact: Brit woman living in a car lands job

He said the company created a position for Aisha as he felt she could add value. “I strongly believe people should not be defined by their personal circumstances. I opt towards empowering them and teaching them skills to rise above rather than just donating money or help them out short term. In doing so you provide people the opportunity to elevate themselves in the long-term. After speaking with Aisha, we realised she has the knowledge and skills that can be positively employed given the right platform.”

Another significant call that Aisha received was one from the Dar Al Ber Society which immediately stepped in to improve her lot. The society gave her supermarket vouchers for Dh300 on the first day, Dh200 in cash the next day and a cheque for Dh9,545 in the name of a car rental company with which she had an outstanding. It also agreed to give her another cheque of Dh5,000 towards clearing the dues of another car rental firm. Hesham Ahmad Hassan Al Zahrani, deputy director, Social Services Sector, said, “At Dar Al Ber Society, we try our best to help each and every person who comes to us for help in their time of need. Our aim is to help as many people as possible regardless of their religion, nationality or cultural background. As Aisha is a single lady, we helped her by expediting our internal process and provided her aid on an urgent basis.” Grateful Aisha is ever grateful. “Thanks to XPRESS reaching out and giving their support, I have been offered a job that matches my capabilities and needs. Slowly but surely with this compassion, I will be empowered and self-sufficient.” A “British-born revert to Islam”, Aisha said, “I don’t have the support of my family who disowned me 25 years ago. I don’t have the option to return to the UK until my case is settled. Hence the need for a compassionate employer that could show flexibility and understanding to my circumstances.” Living on dole from acquiantances and strangers, Aisha had claimed that every passing day was a nightmare. “I park my car in dirt car parks and try to get some sleep during the nights. I use hotel toilets to freshen up, manage with the few clothes I have and eat whatever little comes my way. I cannot turn to friends as they have already helped me – they don’t take my calls anymore and I understand that,” she had said. Aisha now hopes the worst is over. “I was naive to get into this situation. I was alone, isolated and scared. Even with the best of plans, no expat is safe from risk. I have learned a lot. I hope that from my example, others too learn something.” More from News Church to hold Mercithon for six cancer patients

