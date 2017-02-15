XPRESS exposé: Well-oiled racket involving sale of ISO certificates uncovered

“Most entities have taken them knowingly but then there are many who have taken them unknowingly as they are not aware of what ISO certification entails. It’s this ignorance certification mills prey upon,” said an executive of a global leader in testing, inspection and certification. “What you got for Dh4,000 in three days would have cost around Dh30,000 and taken months of rigorous compliance. These shady operators bring a bad name to the industry and harm the business of premium certification bodies like us,” he added.

In real sense, getting a certificate like ISO on the sly is like earning a prestigious MBA degree without ever going to a business school. As we walked out with the ISO certificate, that’s exactly what we felt. Never mind we are now eligible to bid for tenders. Imagine if VDH were for real. 13-page report for an audit that never was If the prestigious ISO 9001 2015 certificate is anything to go by, then electrical firm VDH should carry a lot of credibility in the market. Fact is nobody would even want to touch it with a barge pole. VDH’s real owners (not us!) are wanted for duping scores of UAE traders out of millions of dirhams and the company’s Al Garhoud office in Dubai has remained shut for months. But the body that certified it would have you believe otherwise. Their backdated 13-page audit report claims VDH was ‘assessed’ in September 2016. That’s weeks before we even contacted the accreditation body. The art of faking it At a time when fraud victims were desperately looking for VDH staffers who had disappeared after issuing dud cheques, the auditors supposedly visited the company’s facility to ‘determine the level of implementation of the organisation’s management systems based on the requirements given in the relevant management systems standard audit criteria’. Not just that, the audit team even “conducted a system/process-based audit focusing on the significant process/aspects, risks and objectives”. The audit methods used were interviews, observations of activities, sampling and review of documentation and records, says the report. Conforming to standards The team also noted that throughout the audit process, VDH management system demonstrated ‘overall conformance with the requirements of the audit standard’. According to the report, all major areas of operations were verified by collecting representative samples; for HR, Management Representative, Operations and Maintenance. “In general, the Management System found in compliance with the requirements of audit criteria of the auditing standard,” the report concluded. HACCP certificates also up for sale in the UAE The next time you buy bread or grab a juice bottle from a supermarket shelf because of its HACCP mark, take a moment to look beyond it. The famous green logo of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points, or HACCP as it is commonly called, may just be a glorified rubber stamp. For the uninitiated, HACCP is a systematic preventive approach to food safety, and designs measurements to reduce biological, chemical and physical hazards in production processes to a safe level. Its certification involves seven basic but rigorous steps from conducting hazard analysis to identifying critical control points to establishing corrective actions. But like ISO, even HACCP certifications in the UAE are issued without proper checks. If you have anything remotely to do with food, you can buy it for Dh5,000. That’s precisely what the staff of the company that sold us the ISO 9001 2015 certificate told us when we approached him posing as ownners of the defunct electrical firm VDH. “The scope of activities of your company doesn’t include anything to do with food, so it will be difficult because of strict regulations in Dubai. But if you can fix that, we will do it within 10-15 days,” he said during our sting operation. For regulators, industry insiders and consumers, HACCP should ideally mean a hallmark of excellence, a seal of approval from the highest governing body that lays down industrial standards that are not easy to come by. However, in certain cases getting the certificate was as simple as renewing a newspaper subscription. An industry insider told XPRESS how they once certified a two-man bakery operating out of a villa in Dhaid. “All that they had was a big oven and a plastic bag sealing machine. Even the most basic requirements of hygiene and sanitation were missing,” he recalled. More from News Special picks at enable market fair in city

