Why isn’t your salary rising?

But what has this meant for the employees? Rachwani says stagnant salaries and growing costs of living have impacted savings. “Expenses like utilities, housing, education, medical and fuel prices have gone through the ceiling in the last decade. According to Dubai Statistics Centre, the inflation rate in Dubai was 1.61 per cent in the first quarter of last year. However, housing and utility costs, which make up 43.7 per cent of consumer expenses, rose 4.15 per cent during the period compared with the first quarter of the previous year, while the prices of food and beverages went up by 2.96 per cent. The cost of education climbed 4.83 per cent in Dubai in the first three months last year, compared with the same period the previous year.”