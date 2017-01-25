UAE-India ties: Notes from back in the day

“The Indian rupees used until 1957 were the same in colour and design as those that were used in India and came in eight denominations – 10,000, 5,000, 1,000, 100, 10, five, two and one. But in 1957, India introduced special notes for Gulf countries (Crucial States, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait) and they were called the Gulf Rupees. They were of the same design as the notes used in India but were of different colours. They came in four denominations now: 100, 10, five and one.”