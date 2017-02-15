Three years on, man still waits for dues

“My only respite is that I have a job today after months of remaining unemployed. It pays me just enough to help me settle my debts portion by portion and cover my rent, but I am left with barely any money for myself at the end of every month,” says the electrical engineer from Hyderabad who earns Dh6,000 as project supervisor in a utility company in Ras Al Khaimah.

Khadeer finally got married last September but says he has got into further debts since. “Such is my situation that neither can I bring my wife here nor can I fly back home as I don’t have money to even buy an air ticket,” adds Khadeer who has only so far received just the one payment from his previous company - a cheque for Dh9,341 on February 28, five months after the court judgement against them. “I have approached the court many times till now for the remaining money but I am yet to get a proper response. I filed one more case against my employer so he is punished, but that procedure is still on as I continue to follow up every few weeks,” says Khadeer who estimates to have spent over Dh4,000 just in typing and other court costs while getting his fresh appeal registered.