Stirring up success in a man’s world

Much of her success comes from her simple philosophy. “I cook for love and I love the art of transforming ingredients into dishes. I try to put my passion in to the flavours and presentation of the dishes.” So what is her trademark? Credited with bringing South American grills to Dubai, she creates exclusive marinades for RARE, blending various spices and peppers. “To make the signature meat marinade, I use smoked paprika, jalapenos, onion powder, pink salt, dried parsley, mustard seeds and cloves.” Her appetisers range from raw to cured and smoked specialities, including fresh spicy tuna, shrimp ceviche, beef tartare and Rangers Valley Farm aged beef from Australia. Her signature cut of beef is a dry rubbed ribeye bone - in short cut or for a more classic aficionado, a choice of Ranger’s Valley Farm 300-day aged Australian grain-fed Black Angus Ribeye or a 450-day aged grain fed Wagyu tenderloin.