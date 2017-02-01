New showroom in Dubai for vintage cars

The showroom on Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz is set to be a playground for collectors and enthusiasts alike, and includes a restoration and maintenance department for classic cars in addition to serving as an exclusive event venue for major brands. Currently it has over 100 models of famous classic cars – of over 25 brands – catering to both the most discerning collector as well as entry-level hobbyists. Prices range from $50,000 (Dh183,500) to $100,000 (Dh367,000).