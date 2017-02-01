New scam: Stay away from forex convention in Al Barsha this weekend

“I reckon Allan thought that like most unsuspecting clients I would also associate the two accounts and believe that such returns were possible by just depositing $500 into a forex trading account. The fact is that such monstrous returns are consistent only on paper. As a forex newbie, you might be able to realise such returns one or twice in the wake of beginners’ luck, being blissfully unaware that your entire trading capital had been at risk.

Beginner's luck Just as there is a theoretical possibility of you winning a raffle every time you buy a lottery ticket, there is always a possibility of the market reacting in a favourable manner for you, despite its intricacies and inherent risk, and despite you having no trading knowledge. This is what scammers in the financial industry capitalise on," she explained. Sara said scamming brokers often misrepresent demo accounts as highly profitable live trading ones. Since both demo and live forex accounts look and work in the same manner, gullible investors are led to believe what they are seeing is real money, when in fact it is just a trading software (usually the Metatrader4) showing a demo forex account with a real account server and bogus electronic profit entries. There is no way for the investor to ascertain if the trading is real or not. When we asked Allan if FXUnited was regulated, he claimed any broker who uses a Metatrader4 platform has to be regulated. "This is an outrageous statement as the Metatrader4 is just a broker solution trading software, whose licensing fee or white label must be paid for by forex brokers who wish to provide this platform to clients. Metaquotes, the company that invented this platform, is not a financial regulatory body and has never claimed to be one," said Sara. "I am convinced this is a scam They are offering 11 per cent per month with a capital guarantee on the original investment. If that's not good enough, they are giving an opportunity to get bonuses from money invested by people you introduce," said another forex expert. Red flags The FXUnited website has no information indicating who owns or runs the business. A New Zealand "certificate of incorporation" for the entity "United Global Holdings Limited" is provided on the website, however the relationship between the two companies is not clear. Significantly, the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand (FMA) has put FX United onto a watch list of "businesses to be wary of". "The FMA has received reports that United Global Holdings Limited, trading as FXUnited, has been falsely claiming that the FMA has endorsed the company as being legitimate and highly regulated. The FMA does not confirm legitimacy or endorse any entity in this manner. We recommend NZ consumers exercise caution when dealing with any business claiming to be endorsed by the FMA," says a note on the FMA website. Recently, the Central Bank of Malaysia (BNM) in Allan's home country also added FXUnited to its list of "known companies and websites which are neither authorised nor approved under the relevant laws and regulations administered by BNM. "The public is advised not to make any deposit or investment with individuals and entities that are not regulated under the relevant laws and should conduct the necessary checks with the relevant authorities if there are doubts regarding any schemes offered, " it cautioned. Sara's top tip for you: Aspiring forex traders should be careful when choosing a forex broker. Reputable forex brokers are licensed by a financial watchdog such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of UK, and have a solid reputation that speaks for itself and that is not tainted with exasperated clients, something that a Google search on broker reviews will reveal to you.

