More power to women through art

Marsailie Shiyi Lin Troup from Greenfield Community School, Dubai, who initiated the event, said, “I became aware of this issue when studying the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Millennium Development Goal 2 of Universal Primary Education and the inspirational story of Malala Yousufzai who almost died defending her right to education and said, ‘All I want is education and I am afraid of no one’.”