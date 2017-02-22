How to identify and treat a tennis elbow

Tennis elbow is caused by damage to the muscles and tendons around the outer side of the elbow. It affects the area where the tendons and muscles of the forearm join the lateral epicondyle, which is the bony outer area of the elbow. Overuse of the tendons and the gradual weakening of the tendon cause inflammation and pain, making it difficult for an individual to bend the elbow. The symptoms start as mild pain and progress steadily. They could include a weakening grip, pain or a burning sensation on the outside of the elbow. Diagnostic tests include X-rays, ultrasound or MRIs. Treatment depends on the person’s age, medical history and severity of pain. The first step is to reduce inflammation. Complete rest, application of ice and the use of anti-inflammatory medication and cortisone injections are prescribed. A splint and brace may also be used to keep the injured area stable.