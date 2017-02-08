Fancy a heritage desert cruise?

Much of the different feel owes itself to the fact that Platinum Heritage uses Series 1 Land Rovers instead of the usual 4x4s. “We currently have a fleet of 22 vehicles. The idea behind the Land Rover is to show the importance of the vehicle in the region. It was the first 4x4 vehicle introduced by the British. When they left, the vehicles were left behind for the people of the region and they in turn used them as a form of transport between camps and villages.”

He said, “For environmental preservation we don’t do dune bashing on our desert safaris, the open top Land Rovers cruise through the desert and guests have a more authentic feel of what is was like travelling in the early days while also enjoying the wildlife they see.” Distinct experience In what promises to be a distinct experience, the camps are on the land of a member of the ruling family. McEwam said, “Our wildlife drives operate in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR) and is roughly about 50km out of Dubai on the Dubai-Al Ain Road. The area of the conservation reserve is 225km and it is home to abundant wildlife including the Arabian oryx, gazelles, camels and ground-burrowing creatures.” He said guests are treated to a falcon show with tips on how the Bedouins used the birds as aids for hunting. “Probably the most talked about feature of the desert safaris is the quality of the food. It is freshly prepared Emirati cuisine by onsite chefs and includes lamb ouzi and camel meat stew. Other highlights that guests rave about is the authentic Emirati entertainment. The tour also includes shisha, henna and camel riding at the camp for the Heritage. The Platinum Desert Safari has a six-course fine dining experience.” The Heritage Desert Safari costs Dh545 and includes pick-ups from various hotels across Dubai. “We have both morning and evening safaris. For the evening safaris, timings are based on the time of sunset. The pick-up is between 2 and 4pm. The tours last six-seven hours.” More from News ‘Wingeers’ to mark Ramp Day on February 11

