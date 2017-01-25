Ex-Philippine Idol Mau Marcelo eyes comeback through Expat Duets

But Marcelo isn’t fazed. “I haven’t given up on my dream to become an international singer like Charice,” she said, adding that she looks at the event organised by Expat Media as her window to another shot at success. “If not, I’m contented with what I have now,” said the Dubai-based performer who is an early favourite in Expat Duets where she sings with her real life partner who works as a DJ in the emirate. “My partner and I will enjoy our weekly performance on Expat Duets, which is a unique platform to showcase Filipino talent in the UAE.”