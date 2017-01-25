European artists shine at Global Village

Joseph Miller has been dancing professionally for 18 years, his forte being the Irish dance. He has been part of the Irish dance show Spirit of the Dance for 17 years now. He is an award-winning dancer and has performed all over the world. “But here at the Global Village, I can feel a special energy. There is a lot of positivity here and the crowd is simply superb. I would love to come back here again.”

Jasmine Chandler,

British, 21

Shows: Park Life and Movies Live Shem plays a glamorous mother in Park Life, a themed circus act. “I have been singing, dancing and acting since the age of six. I started working three years ago. This is my first job away from home and I love it here.” She is also part of the cast of Movies Live, a stage production on the world of movies. Latisia Simpson

British, 33

Shows: Park Life and Movies Live Latisia Simpson has been dancing for the last 22 years. In Park Life she plays a flower girl and is paired with a balloon seller with whom she does a couple of duets. “It feels like one big family here in Global Village. But what I like most is the mix of nationalities I get to see here.” She also plays multiple roles in Movies Live. Isaac Edwards

British, 22

Shows: Movies Live and Park Life Isaac Edwards has proved to be a crowd puller for his roles in Park Life and Movies Live. “I have met so many lovely people here and they have made me feel so comfortable,” says Isaac, who is on his first professional job outside London. Edwards is studying dance and theatre in the UK. “I have completed two years and will finish the course after my stint at Global Village.” Volodymyr Maksymenko,

Ukrainian, 38

Stunt Act: Speed, Chase, Action Volodymyr Maksymenko is a European award-winning stuntman with over 20 years of experience to his credit. He plays a ‘baddie’ in the show – fighting the cops – and gets to show off his various skills including zip-lining, fighting and bike-flying. Mike Kauffmann,

French, 25

Stunt Act: Speed, Chase, Action Two-time European champion winner in drifting, Mike Kauffmann is another baddie in the stunt act. You can see him drifting in a swanky car trying to escape the cops. “I discovered drifting when I was young and haven’t given it up since. Global Village has a splendid stunt arena, there is a big crowd daily. It’s been a great experience.” Jeremy Delenne,

French, 32

Stunt Act: Speed, Chase, Action He is the good guy in the stunt show – a cop. Jeremy Delenne is also a national drifting champion back home in France and has won a number of awards including the European championship. “I have been doing stunts since 2010 and unlike most others – I do them on a bike and a car. It’s all about precision and skills,” he says. More from News Dragon Boat Festival comes to Dubai Canal

