Dubai expats set two new Guinness records

Leila Issa marketing manager – MENA, Guinness World Records said: “The UAE holds 186 Guinness World Records - the highest in the region. However, unlike other parts of the world, most record-breaking feats in the UAE are by companies. That said, there are still some very interesting individual records here. The largest collection of Nintendo paraphernalia, highest base jump from a building, oldest person to win an international cap in Rugby Union and Rugby League, first brothers to make up a relay team in a FINA World swimming championship and so on. We want more people to attempt Guinness World Records so we have started community activities that engage families and children. This is a first for us and we could not have picked a better venue than the Etisalat Beach Canteen.”