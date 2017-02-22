Dine like a Sultan at new leisure landmark

There’s also a Food Bazaar which offers various cuisines from the Middle East at live cooking stations. “With all the modernisation happening in the UAE, we wanted to create something that resonates with traditional Arabic culture. The Sultans of Arabia have left a deep imprint on our culture – not just when it comes to food – but also art and lifestyle,” said Abdin Nasralla, chief executive officer of Dubai Gourmet.

“Every restaurant in Dubai will serve you dinner, but here it’s all about creating an experience,” he added. The dining area features open majlis-style seating for over 100 people. There is also an al fresco cooking station which can accommodate 12 diners at a table. Live entertainment Live entertainment with a massive dhow in the backdrop is also part of the experience. Over 40 performers dance to the Dabka, Habriya, Youla every day. There are oud recitals too. A dedicated kids area with camel and pony rides ensure there are enough activities for the little ones. Dedicated staff to look after the children are also at hand. That’s not all at Qasr Al Sultan. Other attractions include Dukan Zaman, a mini heritage museum, a sand-art room and a library-cum-reading room. “We have included a library in keeping with the UAE’s vision to have a reading room in every place. There are books in different languages including Hindi, Urdu, Arabic and English.” Plans are in place to tie up with tour operators and hotels to include Qasr Al Sultan as a dining destination for tourists. Qasr Al Sultan is open for dinner from 7pm. Entry tickets start from Dh435 for adults and Dh250 for children. There are special rates for group visits. The prices cover food, entertainment and activities. More from News Kids Fest at Global Village

