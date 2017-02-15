"Come fall in love with the stars"

One giant telesecope

Housing a giant telescope covered by a revolving dome, an astronomy and space gallery and an exhibition of scientific games, the observatory is at the heart of a yet-to-be-completed 29,600 square foot complex inspired by the Pleiades, a star cluster in the constellation Taurus and one that’s most visible to the naked eye in the night sky due to its proximity to Earth. “Thuraya is the Arabic name for a group of stars and often looks like a giant celestial chandelier which is what the centre will closely resemble when we are finally up and running,” added Al Hariri, who founded DAG as an amateur body for UAE space lovers in the 1990s.