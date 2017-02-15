Climb up the stairs, win attractive prizes

The race, open to individuals, starts from the ground level with a run through the car park up to level 7 by which time a distance of 1km is covered. Participants then go on to the stairs, all 700+, and race from level 7 to level 42 where the finish line is. The Media One Tower is a 43 floors high, 574 feet tall. The hotel occupies the first 23 floors. The race for individuals starts at 10am with an entry fee of Dh99 each.