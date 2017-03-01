Al Qudra Lakes: The new haven for exotic birds

Similarly, there have been several sightings of the Red Wattled Lapwing, a species of wetland bird. “These birds usually occur in pairs and we have found several of them breeding here. Red Wattled Lapwings are large waders. Their wings and back are light brown with a purple sheen, but head and chest and front part of neck are black. A broad white stripe extends from each eye down the sides of the neck, drawing a clear line between the black and brown plumage. When in flight, the white rump and tail can also be seen with a broad black band extending across the tail,” said Khan. Another long-legged wading bird - Avocet – with a slender upturned bill and strikingly patterned plumage -- has also winged its way to Al Qudra. “We have spotted 13 of them so far,” he added. Then there are the Northern Shoveler and Great Cormorant. Around 300 Shovelers and 400 Cormorants have migrated here from Northern Europe and Central Asia.