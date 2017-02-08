Top Valentine’s Day meal deals in the UAE

Let your partner fall head over heels for you once again with a set menu that includes an array of appetisers, a sharing main course and a range of desserts.

Where: Pier 7 Level 1, Dubai Marina Price: Dh222 per person Call: 04 421 5669 The Capital Grill Treat your Valentine to a five-course dinner that includes foie gras terrine, cinnamon sorbet, roasted beef with buttered Swiss chard and truffle macaroni, iced passion fruit chiboust with a dash of caramelised pineapple. Where: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi Price: Dh230 per person Call: 02-698 8137 Bombay Brasserie Enjoy an intimate evening over a three-course menu with the majestic Burj Khalifa as the backdrop. Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay Price: Dh250 per person Call: 04-438 3127 Plaj Enjoy a romantic dining experience with your loved one over an Italian beach BBQ buffet. Where: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Palm Jumeirah Price: Dh295 per person Call: 04-453 0444 Mazina Relax in a plush ambience as you tuck into a brunch set in a romantic themed décor. Where: The Address, Dubai Marina Price: Dh315 per person Call: 04-428 7806 Stratos Treat your beloved to an intimate dinner featuring a four-course shared menu while enjoying a 360° view of the city. Where: Le Royal Meridien, Abu Dhabi Price: Dh360 per person Call: 02-644 6666 Hakkasan Enjoy a three-course Chinese meal in an intimate setting. Where: Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Price: Dh458 per person Call: 02-690 7999 DH500 - DH1,000 Delphine Indulge in a three-course set menu featuring American cuisine. Where: The H Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai Price: Dh500 per couple Call: 04-501 8623 Shades A specially crafted menu complemented by candlelight, saxophone player and a DJ that will set the stage for an evening of sweet memories. Where: The Address, Dubai Marina Price: Dh595 per couple Call: 04-428 7806 Gaucho Pamper your loved one with a ‘Señor and Señorita’ menu. Dishes include salmon carpaccio for ‘Her’, ancho for ‘Him’ and the Chocolate to Share. Where: Gate Village 5, DIFC, Dubai Price: Dh600 per couple Call: 04-422 7898 Billionaire Mansion A five-course set menu featuring edamame, burrata, calamari and sushi roll assortment as starters followed by a selection of pizza and pasta and a choice of main course between grilled wagyu beef or black cod miso, and chocolate terrine with berry compote. Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay Price: Dh650 per person Call: 04-510 3100 Aji Enjoy a three-course candle-lit dinner which includes a sharing starters platter followed by a choice of Nikkei-style main courses with sides, and a trio of signature desserts. Where: Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Price: Dh700 per couple Call: 04-552 0244 Cabana Enjoy a special set menu under the moonlight with a great view of Burj Khalifa and music of the resident DJ. Where: The Address, Dubai Mall Price: Dh700 per couple Call: 04-438 8640 Cavalli Indulge in a sumptuous Italian meal featuring octopus with mango and tomato sauce, wagyu beefsteak with green pepper sauce, truffle mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables or grilled lobster with asparagus and chicory salad. Finish it off with chocolate and raspberry roulade. Where: Fairmont Hotel, Dubai Price: Dh750 per person Call: 04-332 9260 Marina Social A six-course menu featuring confit duck and foie gras terrine, beef Wellington with black truffle, pomme puree and honey glazed carrots, banana and chocolate chip soufflé. Where: InterContinental, Dubai Marina Price: Dh900 per couple Call: 04-446 6664