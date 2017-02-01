Sugar rush is linked to sleep deprivation

Two hormones in our body play an important role in controlling appetite and satiety. Ghrelin stimulates appetite, causing us to eat; Leptin suppresses appetite—so that we stop eating—and stimulates energy expenditure. In a properly functioning brain, the two hormones are released on and off to regulate normal feelings of hunger. Sleep deprivation can however alter Ghrelin and Leptin levels. The effects of sleep loss on appetite seem to be most powerful in the late afternoon and early evening, times when snacking has been linked to weight gain. It is certain that when you are sleep deprived, your cravings for certain foods get stronger and your ability to resist them is impaired. It seems harmless when done for a day or two but over a period of time, you pack on the pounds. If you’re chronically sleep-deprived and consume more high-calorie foods, it’s likely those calories will be deposited around your middle, forming fat deposits that are especially dangerous for raising your risk of obesity-related illnesses like diabetes, heart diseases and hypertension.