POV to go all guns blazing at GNR gig

All I know is that every person coming to the gig will be there to see GN’R and not Point of View. Only two people will be there to see us: my four-year-old daughter Samaia and Royden’s five-year-old daughter Chloe. The rest of the 20,998 people will not know who Point of View is. And they probably wouldn’t even care. Keeping all this at the back of our minds, we have devised a very simple strategy. We want to get on that stage and play our hearts out. We want to enjoy every moment we spend on that stage. We want to walk off that stage with people saying “Who the hell were these guys and why haven’t we heard of them before?”