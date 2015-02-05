Fancy a Mexican Italian killer veg combo?

In trying to keep the Mexican-Italian combination going, I ordered Taquitos – fried tortilla cones stuffed with beans, jalapeños, tomato salsa and a tiny scoop of green avocado ice cream on top and a Risotto Palle - a combination of the signature cream risotto and cheese, crumbed and fried, presented with chilli oil pipettes. Both were stunning, yet I rate the stuffed mushrooms slightly higher than the two. Baked to such perfection that it almost feels like a tender barbecued chicken, the mushrooms are stuffed with spinach and cheddar and garnished with fried leeks before being served with a secret wasabi mayo in a tube.