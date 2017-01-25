A weekend devoted to arts

The Jam Jar has an interesting line-up of activities that everyone can participate in, such as the Artist Carousel, where visitors can join other artists to create collaborative paintings; and The Giant Dollhouse Project, where every participant makes a dollhouse from a shoebox, and the houses are glued together on a canvas to create awareness about homelessness. The art space is also offering free trials of its Young Artists Programme, and Art Academy courses, as well as workshops on watercolour painting.