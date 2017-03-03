‘Madam Butterfly’ at Dubai Opera review

This operatic performance, set in 1980 Nagasaki, is sung in Italian and about the collision of East and West, yet it’s appeal is universal and timeless. The play has a telling moment when Butterfly says that in Japan a man need only drive a woman out of their home for a divorce; in America, a man must convince a judge before a marriage is over.

The music helps. Set to Puccini’s score — performed with aplomb — and with songs such as the aria Un bel dì, sung by Cio-Cio-San (Madam Butterfly) as she waits for her beloved, this is a moving journey. And with heart-wrenching performances from the servant Suzuki (Rebecca Afonwy-Jones), who is just as brokenhearted as her mistress over the soldier’s betrayal, to David Kempster’s US consul, this gripping two-hour-45-minute tale told using a clever set — simple but evocative of the time — is sure to have you damp eyed, and annoyed. That’s the thing about love, isn’t it? The gentle breeze carries shards of glass sometimes. Don’t miss it! Madam Butterfly runs until March 4 at Dubai Opera. Tickets,starting at Dh700, available at dubaiopera.com









