Taste of Dubai 2017: Your ultimate guide

If there’s one act you need to catch, it’s these cheeky chefs, who are pairing up for a demonstration again this year. As per the Taste website, they’re tag-teaming in the Electrolux demo kitchen every afternoon for an hour, which is nowhere near enough for us to get our fill. Seeing how much fun we had when they teamed up last time (it involved double entendre and audience participation), we’re raring to watch them in action again this year. Someone get them a TV show! Oh wait, they already did. Well now’s your chance to see the Giggling Gourmet and her Prince of Spices live.

Curious question: Last year Reza and Jenny hosted a three-day pop-up restaurant at Taste called Giggle and Spice, described as a precursor to a more permanent venue. Ask them about it, will you? THE PLATES A total of 22 restaurants are serving up eclectic eats and small samples from their menus over the ToD weekend. Several new ones have jumped onto the food truck, so if you’ve been meaning to start crossing things off your Zomato wishlist, now’s the time to see if you like these places enough to spend some serious money. On the menu this year are newbies Ramusake, Weslodge, the Big Easy Bar and Grill, Burger and Lobster, Cook Hall, Sonamu, Namu, Lucky Voice and Spice&Ice, among others. Plus there’s some old favourites: Carnival by Tresind, Carluccios, Teatro, Olea, Fratelli La Bufala, The Gramercy and Cucina. We couldn’t get their menus in advance to advise what you should be trying, so tweet tabloid! with the details (or post on our FB page) afterwards and tell us what you hated. Or loved. Also make it a point to walk around the brand stalls. ToD is where you can often check out new products before they’re launched or buy food-related gifts. We had a happy time with some Lynchburg natives last year, as well as trying activated charcoal drinks for the first time (Yes, we lead rather sheltered lives here). Holland House mini pancakes, Organic Foods & Cafe and Green Tea X50 look promising, and you’ll want to stop by the Gulf News stand for a copy of our @Brunch guide! Odd choices: In addition, Careem is handy to avoid the taxi scrum afterwards, Sensodyne promises to remind you to brush away all those debris, and deVere Acuma will be on hand to explain the co-relation between overeating and retirement accounts. We think. THE PARTICULARS Taste of Dubai takes place at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from Thursday, March 9, to Saturday, March 11. Timings: 4pm to midnight today and noon onwards tomorrow and the day after. Standard tickets are available at the door, priced Dh175 today (including two drinks and the concert) and Dh90 for the next two days. VIP Tickets include limited food and drink vouchers and begin at Dh260. For more details, go to Tasteofdubaifestival.com More from Food Celebrity chef Michael Symon to open restaurant

