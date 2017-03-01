FFWD returns in March for new season

Cheyma: Born in Paris, Cheyma graduated from the Institute of Political Sciences of Paris with a Masters in Fashion & Luxury Marketing. She worked for some of the most prestigious fashion brands in Paris including Christian Dior Couture, Chloé, and Saint Laurent Paris, with digital experience at Lacoste, from which she got her sportswear touch. Cheyma describes her aesthetic as whimsical and ethereal.

Emperor, in collaboration with Reebok: This menswear brand will return to Fashion Forward with its ‘See Now Buy Now’ collection. It’s brainchild of Golkar brothers. Ghain Ghada: This label specialises in evening wear, casual wear and Grade A Python skin bags and is stocked at stores such as Harvey Nichols, Revolution Boutique, Al-Othman Boutique, and in Dubai: Das and Sauce. Ghudfah: An abaya and ready-to- wear line designed by Sarah Albaz who was born and raised in Riyadh. Hessa Falasi: An Emirati brand, established in 2011 in Dubai, is inspired by the Arabic culture. Traditional abayas are given a modern twist and injected with colour. Hussein Bazaza: Lebanese designer Hussein Bazaza first showed at FFWD Season One as part of The Starch Foundation, and in April 2015 he showed his first solo collection at Season Five. The brand is based on a merge of classic and modern fashion; feminine but edgy. Bazaza’s ready-to-wear line is a combination of wearable pieces and couture details with lace collage and, geometric cuts, storytelling prints and intricate details. Kristina Fidelskaya: This Dubai-based designer blends vintage styles with modernity. Lama Jouni: Launched in 2013, the Paris-based Lebanese designer is known for his bold designs. Michael Cinco: The Dubai-based designer to the stars is best known for his intricately-embellished gowns. Nafsika Skourti: Half Greek, half Jordanian and creator of Nafsika embraces new ideas. His collections are built around an eclectic use of fabric and a focus on tailoring. Royaled by RH — This is prêt-a-couture brand offering collections that can be worn all year round. Royaled is founded by Renad Hefni, a young Saudi designer. Starch Foundation — Under the mentorship of Rabih Kayrouz, the Starch Foundation has presented their chosen designers at each edition of FFWD. The designers this season are: Rony El Helou — from South of Lebanon has had a passion for fashion design since childhood, making clothes out of household items such as plastic bags. Diana Wassef, Fashion Creator of Emily Cremona, with her sustainable design, and using natural dyeing techniques and fibres, and Nour Najem will present her eponymous label. Tair: This label was created in 2013 in Dubai by Aliya Tair who is inspired by eastern aesthetics. The brand explores the relationship between the masculine and the feminine and has led the designer to experiment with classic menswear textiles. Varoin Marwah: This Dubai-based fashion designer of Indian origin will present his imperial inspired menswear for the second time this season. Marwah draws upon his Indian roots to create clean lines, contemporary silhouettes and attention to detail. More from Fashion Paris Fashion Week: Full of prints charming

