Spa review: Ayurvedic massage

But the warm aromatic oil from Sundari used in the Abhyanga Massage was light and wasn’t uncomfortably sticky.

My masseuse, Andri, was wonderful as she talked me through the process and explained that the oil she used was natural and had antiseptic properties. She gave me three aromatic oils to choose from and I opted for an oil that was best suited for my dry skin. With each stroke, you could feel the stress melting away. You also had the option of a dry, towel-covered massage. Sometimes, the process can get cold and uncomfortable. But the Abhyanga massage here is all about what you are comfortable with.