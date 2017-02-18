Kerber’s big chance to move to top again

Dubai will definitely give the German the opportunity to haul her dreams back on track as she looks to reclaim her winning touch of last year and her position. Then there is Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska, who for all practical reasons can be clubbed together. Both women have spent a major part of their careers ranked inside the top 10 and neither has been able to lay their hands on an elusive Grand Slam crown so far.

Their starts this season have been far from impressive with both bowing out early at the Australian Open — Wozniacki falling in the third round, while Radwanska bowed out in Round Two. But both have won in Dubai — the Dane in 2011 and Radwanska a year later. Prior to her maiden title, Radwanska enjoyed a lot of success in Dubai. However, the crown did not come easy as the Polish girl comes in with a dismal record of winning just a couple of times in her five appearances here since her 2012 Dubai success. Currently ranked No.6, Radwanska would definitely be keen on amending the figures as a second title in Dubai could vault her into the top-five. Another serious contender would be Karolina Pliskova following her winning run at the Western & Southern Open title, followed by a final appearance at the US Open. Since then, the lanky 24-year-old has won the Brisbane Open followed by a quarter-final berth in Melbourne and a pair of wins while leading the Czech Republic to victory in their Fed Cup encounter against Spain. The second-highest ranked player after Kerber in Dubai, third seed Pliskova can be rightly considered as someone who has the capacity to go all the way. She has made the final at the Qatar Open and her game is well-suited for the hardcourts here to complement her strong form at the moment. It will also be foolhardy to write off the likes of Garbine Muguruza, Dominika Cibulkova and Elina Svitolina, who are capable of upsetting any of the top players on their day. What remains to be seen is who among them can sustain a sense of consistency. One has to wait till next Saturday to know who has the last laugh. More from Tennis Three seeded players fall on first day

