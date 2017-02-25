Daily Deuce: Your guide to tennis spectator etiquette

DO
- Turn on your phone on silent. There is nothing more embarrassing than having your phone go off in a silent stadium.
- Research some of the players you’ll be watching. It’s always nice to pull out some fun facts or have an idea of who you’re watching.
- Cheer for your player of preference. By all means, root for your favourite when the point is completed.
- Wear appropriate attire. Face paint and patriotic colours are allowed but it is not polite to wear shabby clothes to a prestigious event.
DON’T
- Move from your seat during a point or game. Only leave your seat when there is a change of ends. When you re-enter the stadium, make sure you get to your seat as soon as possible so the players don’t have to wait for you to be seated.
- Talk during points. Spectators shouldn’t talk or cheer just before the point or during it. The players need to concentrate and won’t take your distraction kindly. Also don’t eat loudly.
- Use flash photography. You’re very welcome to take as many snaps of Federer as possible, but make sure that your camera is on silent and never use flash.