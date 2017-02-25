Daily Deuce: Your guide to tennis spectator etiquette

- Move from your seat during a point or game. Only leave your seat when there is a change of ends. When you re-enter the stadium, make sure you get to your seat as soon as possible so the players don’t have to wait for you to be seated.

- Talk during points. Spectators shouldn’t talk or cheer just before the point or during it. The players need to concentrate and won’t take your distraction kindly. Also don’t eat loudly. - Use flash photography. You’re very welcome to take as many snaps of Federer as possible, but make sure that your camera is on silent and never use flash. - Talk to the players or referees during the game. All coaching is forbidden, don’t get involved with line calls and most definitely don’t shout ‘out’ if you think the ball has landed outside the court. For tickets and schedule, go to dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.









