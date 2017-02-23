Daily Deuce: The world’s hottest men on the tennis court

All these men are more than just their pretty faces, mastering a sport that’s physically and mentally demanding. As the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ men matches begin, let’s take a step back to appreciate some of the top tennis players that have great moves on court, and the looks to match.

Stan Wawrinka Wawrinka’s tattoo reflects his reputation as one of the most intense and hard-working men in tennis. Along his left arm are the words of poet Samuel Beckett: ‘Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better’. Grigor Dimitrov The Bulgarian, who used to date Maria Sharapova, was once declared by Novak Djokovic as the “best looking guy” on tour. It’s hard to deny that kind of endorsement. Roger Federer Federer oozes class and sensuality, and his style is undeniable. He’s also adorable, with a killer smile and a luscious mop of hair. [Andy] Murray once tweeted to Federer that he has “beautiful hair. #silkysmooth” Tomas Berdych The Czech is definitely one to check out, if only for his insane eyes. He also posed nude for a Sports Illustrated shoot, so there’s that. Andy Murray Having recently received knighthood, Sir Andy’s brooding Celtic manner and charming Scottish accent would leave anybody weak at the knees. Feliciano Lopez Speaking of Murray, Andy’s mother, Judy, developed quite the crush on Spaniard Feliciano Lopez. And we can certainly see why. Lopez’s pin-up looks led her to nickname him Deliciano on Twitter. Gael Monfils He slips and slides across the court, with a unique playing style. The Frenchman’s flashy on-court persona combined with his wild hair makes him a spark of energy. For a bonus, he also had an epic dance battle at Roland Garros. Fernando Verdasco This Spaniard is an undeniable hunk with a rippling torso. Although it was seven years ago, his Calvin Klein underwear campaign is still legendary. Dustin Brown The Jamaican-German hottie has a powerful swing and some ridiculously luscious locks. He’s one of the most flamboyant and improvisational players in the game, definitely one to watch. Rafael Nadal No list can be complete without a mention of Nadal. His gorgeous accent, sculpted biceps and cute grin are a sight for sore eyes. His brand endorsement photoshoots for Tommy Hilfiger and Armani are steamy to say the least. — Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News.









