Daily Deuce: Tennis aces offer game tips to UAE school children

Tournament Director Salah Talak said: “It’s always great to kick start the week seeing so many kids enjoying themselves on the court. Our aim is to inspire more and more kids to get involved in the game and we are delighted with this morning’s turnout.”

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the tournament this week, and our community programmes are an important part of creating a fantastic legacy from this event. The tournament is always keen to spread awareness of the game and working with the Clark Francis Tennis Academy and ATP has allowed us to provide an exciting morning for so many children.” Elina Svitolina won the WTA title on Saturday. The tournament, which started on Tuesday, will star Wimbledon, Olympic and ATP World Tour Finals champion and world number one Andy Murray, seven-time Dubai winner and Australian Open champion Roger Federer, defending Dubai champion Stan Wawrinka, two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych and Gael Monfils. Tickets at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.









