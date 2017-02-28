Daily Deuce: Stan Wawrinka glides across Dubai

“It was great to see Dubai from the skies. It’s a different feeling when you are up in the air in that. The gyrocopter was small and easy to handle,” said Wawrinka, who was accompanied by an expert pilot, about his aviation adventure. While he swooped around, we also spotted him waving enthusiastically from the window of the pint-sized plane to the crew who was filming him.

However, it isn’t his first time at trying out something new in Dubai. Last year, he enjoyed the 558-metre zip line that dropped from the roof of a tower and sped across the Dubai Fountain. “Dubai is such a great city even though it rained in the last few days… This is something fun and crazy and I love playing the tournament here,” said Wawrinka. Go get yours For tickets and schedule of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, go to dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com









