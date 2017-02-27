Daily Deuce: Roger Federer, Andy Murray show a different side in Dubai

“I just find that when I win matches, I still love winning,” he explains. “And when I lose, I still hate it. But the highs of winning aren’t as high, and the lows of losing are not as low. Because when I lose, I know that I get to see my daughter, or find out about how she’s getting on.”

He’s not quick to exchange parenting tips with the other players, though they do all chat about it. Everyone has their own way of dealing with fatherhood, he says — Federer, for example, “travels a lot with them everywhere.” Murray’s daughter has done her fair share of travelling, too — she’s been to Melbourne, Miami, Rome and Monte Carlo — but she doesn’t tag along every time. When your kids start to grow up, says Murray, taking them away from home becomes more difficult. “[T]hey start to like their own surroundings a bit more, their own bed [and] I think that’s when it becomes a bit harder for them travel,” he says. “When they’re younger and they don’t know as much, so long as they’re around their family they’re okay.” Reminiscing Murray’s own boyish excitement comes through as curious bystanders start to gather on the beach to snap photos of him and Federer. He remembers how it felt to play nine or ten years ago, when he was at the start of his journey. “It was different. Less pressure. Less expectation. And you’re competing in tournaments you’ve always wanted to, and everything’s new and very exciting,” he says. “I remember that — I remember that well. It was definitely a different feeling.” The feeling does return, occasionally, when he’s forced away from the sport — like when a back injury left him out of commission for several months in 2013. “You remember how much you love playing and why you play and how much you miss it when you’re not there,” he says. “It’s good to remind yourself of that sometimes.” Meanwhile, Federer remembers his beginnings as a series of quieter, more light-hearted moments. “There’s no crowd roar during a match when you’re very young,” he says. “You just think it’s fun — winning matches, playing tennis, having the camaraderie and practice sessions with your friends. “Then all of a sudden you’re on the tour, and you’re doing essentially the same thing, but now you have live TV and the crowd… and you’re under the scrutiny of the press.” He has little to complain about, despite the mounting pressures of being one of the world’s most revered athletes. “Because of the crowd and because of the importance of everything — and now you know there’s maybe no better players in the world than just a few, a handful — it’s very exciting. Especially the roar of the crowd really gets me emotional and makes me want it more. It makes me want to show them what I can do and fight. It makes you give everything you’ve got.” Go get yours For tickets and schedule of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, go to dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.









