Daily Deuce: High style stakes at Ladies Night

Rochat who teamed an aztec patterned skirt from Maje with a top from Monsoon, blazer from Zara, and shoes and bag both from Gucci won two tickets to the WTA finals on Saturday and a Dh300 voucher for Riverland Irish Village.

Second place winner Rosa Turner turned out in Zara, her favourite brand, for the evening and added a touch of vibrance to the outfit with a Michael Kors bag and Gucci shoes — both in pink. While, third place recipient Fairuz Nassif combined a Kaf Signature jumpsuit with a Bebe jacket to bring a drop of glamour to the event. Heading up the judging panel for the contest, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Dubai Duty Free, said comfortable and casual garments with a touch of class are key to acing off-the-court fashion. “My ideal look for a tennis outing would be flat shoes teamed with a stylish skirt or smart trousers, a light jacket to prepare for all weather eventualities and a big statement bag to finish off the look,” she said. ATP Men’s Tennis Championships begin Sunday at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. For tickets visit dubaitennischampionships.com









