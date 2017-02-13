Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival returns on March 11

Almost 1,000 swimmers took part in last year’s hugely successful Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival by Daman’s ActiveLife and the 2017 ambassador, 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the women’s 100-metre butterfly, Sarah Sjostrom, said she hopes this year’s event can attract even more competitors. “I am thrilled to be the international ambassador for this established mass participation swimming event. It is great to see people of all ages in Abu Dhabi being encouraged to take part in a sport that I love and I hope we will see over 1,000 people at Emirates Palace on March 11.”